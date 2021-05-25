PSI Siddaraja, part of anti-Veerappan team, dies of cardiac arrest

Police sub inspector Siddaraja Nayaka, who took part in the operation against forest brigand Veerappan, died of cardiac arrest here, on Tuesday. He leaves behind wife and three sons.

He played an important role in the operation against Veerappan, led by SP Harikrishna and SI Shakeel Ahmed. He received seven bullets on his head in a shootout between Veerappan. Four bullets were removed after surgery and the remaining three was left as it could not be removed. He recovered and rejoined the duty.

The people felicitated Siddaraja last year during the Covid first wave, when he worked without availing leave for three months. He was also presented with Prof MDN Pratishtana award by the Raitha Sangha in February. Siddaraja was only six days left for retirement. He was suffering from diabetes and died of heart attack on Tuesday, according to the police. The last rites were conducted at his native Palya village in Kollegal taluk.