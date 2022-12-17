PU student undergoes miscarriage, minor boy held

PU student undergoes miscarriage, minor boy held

The girl and the suspect hail from same village and were having an affair

DHNS
DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • Dec 17 2022, 21:50 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2022, 05:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A second PU student staying in a hostel run by social welfare department has undergone miscarriage while in the hostel and the suspect minor has been arrested. 

The suspect was produced to court which remanded him in judicial custody. However, during the course of the investigation, the police realised that the suspect was only sixteen-and-a-half years old. Accordingly, the case has been shifted to Juvenile Justice Board.

The student underwent miscarriage in the hostel on November 8 after she consumed a pill to abort an unwanted pregnancy. The doctors said that it was a six-month-old foetus. Meanwhile, parents of the girl have taken her home. A case has been registered, said deputy director of social welfare department B V Chaitra. 

The student was a minor when she conceived. Now she is 18-year-old. The girl and the suspect hail from same village and were having an affair. 

The suspect will be sent to observation home, said police sources.

miscarriage
Crime
Karnataka
Karnataka News

