Public seek permission to drive KSRTC buses

As the strike of KSRTC employees has affected the people, since the last week, a few persons, possessing driving licenses, have volunteered to drive the buses, if given an opportunity.

They presented their wish, in writing, to the depot manager at KR Pet bus stand on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, they said that they do not oppose the protest, being staged by KSRTC employees, but their protest at a time when the poll code of conduct is in force and during Ugadi festival is not right.

“The rural people, who are dependent on government buses for commuting are affected. Hence, we have come forward to drive the buses and have submitted a proposal to the depot manager,” said H B Manjunath one of them.

The depot manager assured to inform them, after bringing this to the notice of the higher officials.