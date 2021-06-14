Pune cops nab Kalaburagi nurse for illegal sale of 'black fungus' medicine

GIMS nurse nabbed for illegal sale of Amphotericin-B

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Jun 14 2021, 23:46 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2021, 23:46 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Pune cops arrested a staff nurse working at Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in connection with illegal sale of Amphotericin B injection being used to treat 'black fungus' infection. 

The arrested has been identified as Rajkumar Bhajantri. 

The cops who came to the city on Monday informed Rural police station PSI Basu Chauhan that they will arrest Rajkumar who is staying at P&T quarters of the city. 

An official said, "Based on a tip-off in Pune, a police team arrived to the city and gave a call to the accused asking him to come to Aland checklist of the City and took him along with them". 

"Four more hospital staff have been suspected to be involved in the illegal sale of the vials. They have been interrogated and the police are likely to arrest them", said a GIMS source.

Kalaburagi
Pune
Black Fungus

