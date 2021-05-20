Pvt clinic shut for not adhering to guidelines

A private clinic that failed to adhere to the guidelines, issued by the Karnataka Private Medical Establishment (KPME) Act, was ordered to close, at Shantigrama in Hassan taluk, on Thursday.
Tahsildar Shivashankarappa and Taluk Health Officer Dr Vijay conducted a raid on Hasanamba clinic in Shantigrama.
It was found that social distancing was not followed in the clinic and the patients suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) and Influenza Like Illness (ILI) were being treated, without conducting RT-PCR tests.
The clinic was registered under Ayush, but the patients were treated under allopathy medicinal system. As several flaws were observed Tahsildar Shivashankarappa ordered to close the clinic temporarily. A report was submitted to the DC later.
