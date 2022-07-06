2 held for killing python in Dakshina Kannada

Python killed, hung on door of forest village committee office in Dakshina Kannada; 2 held

The forest officials said that killing a python is a non-bailable offence under the Wild Life Protection Act

  • Jul 06 2022, 19:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2022, 19:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The Karnataka police have arrested two persons in connection with killing a python and hanging it on the door of village forest committee office, forest officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Kolti Village near Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district. The arrested persons have been identified as Dhananjaya (38) and Jaya (38).

According to forest officials, the accused persons caught the python which surfaced near their house and killed it. Later they hung the dead python on the door of the village forest committee office building.

Puttur forest authorities had lodged a complaint in this regard. After investigation, the accused were nabbed and produced before the court which sent them to 15-day judicial custody.

The forest officials said that killing a python is a non-bailable offence under the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972.

