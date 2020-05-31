Qatar returnee baby tests positive for COVID-19 in Shivamogga

A six-year-old baby girl tested positive for COVID-19 at Shivamogga on Sunday.

District Health officer Rajesh Suragihalli told DH that the mother, who is pregnant, returned to Shivamogga from Qatar. They were put under home quarantine for 14 days. Throat swab of the child tested positive but the mother tested negative.

The maid and father-in-law of the woman are primary contacts of the child. The health department is trying to find out how the child was infected by COVID-19.

With this, number of COVID-19 cases rose to 42. Of it, 18 are active cases.