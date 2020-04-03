Quarantine violation: FIR against YTPS staffer, family

An FIR has been filed at the Shaktinagar police station against Yermarus Thermal Power Station (YTPS) superintendent engineer, his wife, son, and a foreign-returned friend of their son, for not alerting the district administration and for violating the coronavirus quarantine norms.

Police said, "The FIR has been filed against YTPS superintendent engineer S R Kabade, Raichur Thermal Power Station (RTPS) accounts officer Anupama Kabade, their son Preetham, and friend of Preetham, Dr Chinmayi, who returned from Germany, based on a complaint filed by COVID-19 special magistrate Anil Kumar Gokhale."

The complaint stated that Dr Chinmayi arrived at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru from Germany on March 14. She was stamped a seal with directions to remain in home quarantine till March 29.

However, the doctor stayed at the government quarters' of Kabade. The family did not bring the matter to the notice of the district administration. The two officials attended to their work and visited crowded places violating quarantine rules, the complaint stated.