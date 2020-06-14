Quarantined woman gives birth in ambulance; child dies

A quarantined woman went into labour in an ambulance but the child died at birth on Sunday at Sedam, Karnataka.

The woman has been identified as Maria Ashok (35). She returned to the town from Pune on June 11 and was quarantined in the town itself.

As she developed labour pain on Monday morning, the pregnant woman was taken to local government hospital but the doctors advised to take her to Kalaburagi.

Maria, on way to Kalaburagi, gave birth to a baby boy. But, the child died at birth. The woman was then taken to GIMS in Kalaburagi.