Quarry headache for Hoskeri villagers

The villagers of Hoskeri have been literally shaken following the continuous work at the stone quarry unit. Residents have growing concerns over the impact of noise from the quarry site.

The dust that rises because of the blasts settles on agricultural land nearby to the quarry site, said the villagers.

A private firm from outside the state had sought permission from the district administration to construct a residential school at the site in the past. But, following the concerns raised by the villagers about the destruction of the forest, permission was denied for the same.

However, now, on the same site by availing permission for the construction of a house, the quarrying is taken up on 20 cents of land.

Huge machines are working round the clock. As the area is situated in an elevated position, there is an impending threat of cave-ins, during the monsoon, said women from Hoskeri village.

Villagers alleged that the issue of removing huge boulders at the site has been brought to the notice of the mines and geology officials on March 23.

Even the deputy commissioner is also appraised of the situation. The officials should visit the spot immediately and assess the damage, they added.

“If the permission is given for a huge work in Hoskeri, then the natural terrain of the region will be harmed. We are not against the building of a school. However, local students should be given priority. We suspect that some other work is taken up, instead of the school,” said the villagers.

The entire greenery will be damaged and the trees will be felled, which in turn, will affect the biodiversity of the land.

Kodagu has already experienced massive natural calamities for the last three years, said the residents.

Stone mining will affect the natural flow of water from the forest as well.

The unscientific work on stone mining will have its impact on the wildlife as well.

The use of explosives has inconvenienced the residents and is causing air and noise pollution.