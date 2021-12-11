Questioning students from different faith in bus: 2 arrested

The city police have taken two persons to custody, for allegedly questioning two students from a different faith, who had boarded a bus, at a private service bus stand in Mangaluru on December 10.

In fact, the video clip of five to six men questioning them and creating an embarrassing situation for the students in a public place had gone viral on social media.

City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that already two persons have been taken to custody. There were around five to six persons who were part of the incident.

The students from a private college had boarded a bus to travel to Udupi. The young girl was hailing from Udupi and the young boy student was hailed from Shivamogga. When they were sitting inside the bus, men who barged inside the bus had allegedly questioned them and sought their identity card and address.

As the video went viral, the Mangaluru South police after confirming cognizable offence filed a suo motu case later in the night and contacted both the students and informed their family members.

“When the students come back to the city, we will be able to get full details into the incident,” said the Commissioner.

Those who were taken to custody were working on the bus and the police are verifying their background.