Quota for Panchamasalis: C C Patil assures positive step by Karnataka government

PWD Minister C C Patil on Thursday stated that the government would take a positive step in the matter of Panchamasali community's demand for 2A category status.

"The government is aware of the demand and struggle. Suitable steps would be taken after getting the details of the OBC Bill passed in the Parliament," he said.

After meeting Basavajayamrutyanjaya Swamiji of Koodalasangam, who is leading the agitation seeking 2A status for Panchamasali community, Patil stated he would arrange a meeting of the seer and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai after August 15.