IPS officer R Chetan has been appointed as new Superintendent of Police and Pradeep Gunti as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order).

R Chetan is replaced by C B Ryshyanth and Gunti by A N Prakash Gowda. Chetan, a 2010 batch IPS officer, was serving as SP Coastal Security Police, Udupi district and Gundi, a 2016 batch officer was SP, Internal Security Division, Bengaluru.