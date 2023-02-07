Rabid dog goes on biting spree, 30 injured

A rabid dog went on a biting spree in Vattappageri of Ballari, injuring as many as 30 people a single day.
Out of the injured 21 including children are admitted at VIMS Hospital. Seven victims have sustained grievous injuries, said Ballari Mahangara Palike Commissioner S N Rudresh.
District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr H L Janardhan said that some victims have been bitten on the face.
