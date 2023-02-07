Rabid dog goes on biting spree, 30 injured

Rabid dog goes on biting spree, 30 injured

Out of the injured 21 including children are admitted at VIMS Hospital

DHNS
DHNS, Ballari,
  • Feb 07 2023, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2023, 05:42 ist
Representative image. Creditl: iStock Photo

A rabid dog went on a biting spree in Vattappageri of Ballari, injuring as many as 30 people  a single day.

Out of the injured 21 including children are admitted at VIMS Hospital. Seven victims have sustained grievous injuries, said Ballari Mahangara Palike Commissioner S N Rudresh.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr H L Janardhan said that some victims have been bitten on the face.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Dog Attack
Ballari

What's Brewing

Great Indian Bustards come home to roost

Great Indian Bustards come home to roost

Sound at seventy 

Sound at seventy 

Russia asks Pink Floyd's Waters to speak on Ukraine

Russia asks Pink Floyd's Waters to speak on Ukraine

We are fine, yet not fine: Turkish people in Delhi

We are fine, yet not fine: Turkish people in Delhi

'Most Indian workspaces not suited for specially-abled'

'Most Indian workspaces not suited for specially-abled'

KIA post-Covid recovery at 82%, 27.5 mn pax in 2022

KIA post-Covid recovery at 82%, 27.5 mn pax in 2022

Exhibition of Vermeer paintings to open in Amsterdam

Exhibition of Vermeer paintings to open in Amsterdam

How Manchester City came to face Premier League charges

How Manchester City came to face Premier League charges

Turkey quake: Why structures fell in 'pancake mode'

Turkey quake: Why structures fell in 'pancake mode'

 