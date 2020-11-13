Raibag tahsildar suspended for misusing Covid-19 funds

Raibag Tahsildar Chandrakant Bhajantri was suspended on Thursday following a pending inquiry into the misuse of Covid-19 funds.

Revenue Department Under Secretary R Umadevi, in the suspension order issued, stated that the suspended official cannot leave the headquarters without the permission of the competent authority.

Kudachi MLA P Rajeev had raised the issue in the Legislative Assembly that Bhajantri had misused funds meant for Covid-19 management without availing the permission of the task force.

A committee led by Assistant Commissioner, Chikkodi Subdivision had been formed on September 22 to inquire into the misuse of Covid-19 funds.

Based on the report of the committee, Deputy Commissioner M G Hiremath had recommended action against Bhajantri as it was found that he had misused Covid-19 funds as per his whims and fancies.

Bhajantri has been suspended to ensure that he does not tamper with the documents while in the office during the inquiry period, the order said.