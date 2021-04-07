Raichur bus stand wears a deserted look

Following an indefinite strike launched by transport employees, the Central bus stand in Raichur city wore a deserted look on Wednesday as not even a single government bus was parked.

Most of the commuters who got a tip of the strike in advance didn't arrive at the bus stand.

Instead of the bus stand, buses have been parked in the seven depots as not even a single driver or conductor reported for duty.

Commuters are going to their destinations in jeeps, autorickshaws parked in front of the bus stand.

"We are convincing the drivers and conductors to attend for duty. Some have agreed to report for the duty by today evening", Raichur divisional controller Venkatesh.

Buses from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are arriving in the district. A few passengers are going towards Karnool, Mantralaya and Mehboobnagar.