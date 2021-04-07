Raichur bus stand wears a deserted look

Raichur bus stand wears a deserted look

Commuters are going to their destinations in jeeps, autorickshaws parked in front of the bus stand

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Raichur,
  • Apr 07 2021, 09:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2021, 09:50 ist
Central bus stand in Raichur city wore a deserted look on Wednesday. Credit: Special arrangement

Following an indefinite strike launched by transport employees, the Central bus stand in Raichur city wore a deserted look on Wednesday as not even a single government bus was parked. 

Most of the commuters who got a tip of the strike in advance didn't arrive at the bus stand.

Instead of the bus stand, buses have been parked in the seven depots as not even a single driver or conductor reported for duty. 

Commuters are going to their destinations in jeeps, autorickshaws parked in front of the bus stand.

"We are convincing the drivers and conductors to attend for duty. Some have agreed to report for the duty by today evening", Raichur divisional controller Venkatesh.

 Buses from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are arriving in the district. A few passengers are going towards Karnool, Mantralaya and Mehboobnagar.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Raichur
Buses
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Over 20 crore people exercise franchise

DH Toon | Over 20 crore people exercise franchise

Kim Kardashian is a billionaire, says Forbes

Kim Kardashian is a billionaire, says Forbes

'1 in 3 Covid survivors deals with neurological issues'

'1 in 3 Covid survivors deals with neurological issues'

Yahoo Answers, haven for the confused, is shutting down

Yahoo Answers, haven for the confused, is shutting down

Explained | The Tokyo Olympics and where it stands

Explained | The Tokyo Olympics and where it stands

 