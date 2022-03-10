Raichur girl steals limelight at VTU convocation

Raichur girl steals limelight at VTU convocation with biggest medal haul

A total of 66,159 students received degrees in both BE and ME

DHNS
DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Mar 10 2022, 22:58 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2022, 03:56 ist
Students flaunt their medals and certificates at the 21st convocation of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) in Belagavi on Thursday. Credit: DH photo

Raichur girl Bushra Mateen stole the limelight at the 21st annual convocation of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) with a biggest gold medal haul to date, at Jnana Sangama here on Thursday.

Bushra Mateen, a student of SLN College of Engineering in Raichur, rewrote the record books with a whopping 16 gold medals in BE Civil. She eclipsed the previous best of 13 medals held by Asmath, a BE Civil student of Sahyadri College of Engineering, Mangaluru.

The golden girl rousing reception from the gathering which included Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, when she went up the dias to receive her medals.

Her father Sheikh Zaheeruddin had tears of joy watching his daughter receive a bunch of medals from the dignitaries.

“My father is a junior engineer. Drawing inspiration from him, I opted for the civil engineering course, said Bushra, who aspires to become an IAS officer. Bushra never went to tuition. She always believed in her own efforts. I am very proud of her, Zaheeruddin said.

Kannada medium

Local boy Vivek Bhadrakali, a student of KLE’s Sheshagiri Engineering College bagged seven gold medals in BE Mechanical Engineering. Son of teacher couple Savita and Nagaraj, Vivek studied up to SSLC in Kannada medium. A native of Hudali in Belagavi taluk, Vivek like many other toppers, wants to crack UPSC civil services exam.

Daughter of a farmer couple from Ballari Timmareddi and Triveni, Chandana M has won seven medals in E & E. She is a student of Ballari Institute of Technology. Swati Dayananda, a student of BNM Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, has clinched seven medals in E & C.

A total of 66,159 students received degrees in both BE and ME.

Honorary doctorate was conferred on Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalkrishnan. Dr Krishna Ella of Bharat Biotech and IISc Professor Rohini Godbole were awarded the honorary degree in absentia.

