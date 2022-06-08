Raichur water contamination: Toll rises to four

A 50 year old man from Androoni Killa in the town, who was undergoing treatment for the illness caused by contaminated drinking water, died at a private hospital on Wednesday. With this the toll rose to four.
Abdul Kareem was admitted to a private hospital after he complained of uneasiness after drinking contaminated water three days back.
Meanwhile, Archana, director, Directorate of Municipal Administration, who is part of the committee constituted by the state government to probe the deaths due to consumption of contaminated water, visited the affected wards on Wednesday.
"The local body and the department concerned have been told to modernise the water treatment plant. Also, water samples will be tested for quality," the director told reporters.
