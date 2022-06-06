Raichur water deaths: CM Bommai orders compensation, probe

Raichur water deaths: Bommai orders compensation, probe

Bommai said he has ordered the Raichur deputy commissioner to test water in every ward of the city

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 06 2022, 13:29 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2022, 13:29 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH File Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of three persons who died after consuming contaminated water in Raichur.

Maintaining that the government has taken serious note of the incident, Bommai said he has ordered the Raichur deputy commissioner to test water in every ward of the city to make sure it is potable.

He also ordered an investigation to see official laxity led to the contamination of water.

The CM has sought a detailed report from the chief engineer of the Karnataka Urban Water Supply & Drainage Board (KUWSDB).

“Some say the water got contaminated due to breakage in the pipe following heavy rainfall. So, I’ve asked for a technical report on how and why thr water got contaminated,” Bommai said.

“I have also ordered a probe to be headed by the deputy police superintendent to identify if any officials are guilty,” Bommai said.  

Each of the three deceased will get Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF), he said.

Raichur
Karnataka
water contamination

