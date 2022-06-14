Raichur water tragedy: One more dies, toll six

A 50-year-old person, undergoing treatment for consuming contaminated water, died here on Tuesday. Nayeemuddi, the victim, was a resident of ward 12. The toll in the tragedy went up to six.

He was admitted to the hospital about 10 days ago. However, he failed to respond to the treatment.

Meanwhile, District In-charge Minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa disbursed a cheque for Rs 10 to family members of the three deceased on behalf of the City Municipal Council.

"The state government has announced Rs five lakh compensation to the victims which will be disbursed at the earliest," he said.