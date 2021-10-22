Raid govt employees association president's premises to seize BSY's amassed wealth: Ex-Belur MLA

'Raid govt workers' association to seize BSY's wealth'

The MLA alleged that B Y Vijayendra looted money by transferring government officials in the state

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Oct 22 2021, 16:09 ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2021, 16:09 ist
Former Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa. Credit: PTI file photo

Dropping a bombshell during a press conference in Shivamogga on Friday, KPCC Spokesperson and former MLA Belur Gopalakrishna stated that money worth crores of rupees looted by former chief minister B S Yediyurappa's younger son B Y Vijayendra is in the house of State Government Employees Association President C S Shadakshari.

He said the officials of the Income Tax Department must raid the premises of Shadakshari at the earliest.

Referring to the recent raid by the officials of Income Tax on the premises of B S Yediyurappa's former personal assistant in Bengaluru, he said, "Yediyurappa's amassed wealth is in the house of Shadakshari, close aide of his family. So, the officials must raid the premises of the government employees association president immediately and seize the money which might become useful for the state's exchequer".

He alleged that state BJP Vice-President B Y Vijayendra looted money by transferring government officials in the state during Yediyurappa's tenure as chief minister. He kept it in the house of Shadakshari. The former Belur MLA also stated that Shadakshari is making preparations to face the next assembly polls from Bhadravathi as BJP had not won it so far.

