Railway police rescue woman from being run over by moving train

Police rescue woman from being run over by moving train

The incident was recorded on surveillance cameras installed at the railway station

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Nov 10 2021, 19:38 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2021, 19:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Railway police and Railway Protection Force have rescued a woman from being run over by moving train in the railway station and the video has gone viral on social media.

The woman had a narrow escape and thanks to the presence of mind of police.

The Talaguppa-Bengaluru train arrived at Shivamogga railway station at 6:55 am on November 9th. The train was leaving for Bengaluru from Shivamogga at 7:05 am. The woman had boarded the train to keep the luggage of her relatives in the train.

After knowing that the train left the station, the panic-stricken woman attempted to got down from the moving train, but she fell off as she lost the balance while keeping her feet on the platform.

Railway police personnel Annappa, Santosh Kumar, Railways Protection Force staff Jagadish rescued the woman.

The incident was recorded on surveillance cameras installed at the railway station. The officials of railways shared it on social media.

shivamogga
Indian Railways
Rescue
Karnataka

