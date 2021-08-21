Railways to permit photography at Mysuru Rail Museum

The Railways has decided to permit still photography, with digital or DSLR cameras, and also photoshoot of special events, on the premises of Mysuru Rail Museum.

According to a press note from Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, South Western Railway, Mysuru division, there is a persistent demand by the visitors for permission for still photography on the museum premises, with digital cameras, after the reopening of the redeveloped Mysuru Rail Museum in March 2020.

“Rail enthusiasts and also general public had said that it would be a wonderful opportunity to capture some beautiful moments spent by them with family, children and friends in one of the oldest Rail Museums of India, which has quite a few heritage artefacts like vintage steam locomotives, wooden inspection coaches and the prized royal saloons,” he said.

Manjunath Kanamadi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Mysuru Division, South Western Railway, said, “After weighing the pros and cons of the issue, the Railway Administration has decided to allow still photography by visitors using DSLR and other professional cameras on the Rail Museum premises, with prior permission, on payment of notified charges at the reception, from August 23”.

Besides, professional photoshoots or videography of special events, employing tripods, reflectors and lights will be permitted on Tuesdays (closed holiday for visitors), with prior approval and subject to conditions.

Rahul Agarwal, the DRM, urged the visitors to make use of the opportunity in a responsible way, duly adhering to the guidelines so that the sanctity of the museum is preserved.