Rain causes flood-like situation in Shivamogga

Heavy rains accompanied by strong wind and lightning lashed several parts of the district on Thursday.

Many residential areas in Shivamogga city including Bapujinagar and Gopala Gowda lay out were waterlogged due to heavy rains. Houses in low lying areas were also flooded.

Meanwhile, a 47-year-old man Umesh died in Hosanagar taluk after he was struck by lightning while working in a farm field.