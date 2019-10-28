Rain fury: Baby killed, couple injured in wall collapse

A two-year-old boy was killed on the spot while his parents sustained injuries after the wall of their house collapsed owing to heavy rain in Kartagi on Sunday night.

The tragedy occured when Durugappa and his wife Lakshmi were in deep sleep along with their son Mounesh. The couple, agricultural labourers, were living in a temporary shed. Heavy rain coupled with strong winds brought the wall of their house down. Deepa, the daughter of Durugappa’s elder brother was sleeping in the adjacent shed. Debris of the neighbouring building hit her and shook her from sleep. She noticed her uncle and aunt gasping for breath under the debris and brought her parents to rescue them.

Tahsildar R Kavitha visited the spot and consoled the couple.

On the other hand, a newlywed farmer was washed away while he was washing his cattle and cart in river Tungabhadra in Belimallur village of Honnali taluk, Davangere district. The deceased has been identified as Ramesh (28). He was married five months ago.

Heavy rain lashed parts of Ballari taluk in the early morning hours of Monday. Sanjeevarayanakote tank is full after a gap of 25 years. Water gushed into low-lying areas and standing crops on more than 100 acres were washed away.