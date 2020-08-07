Rain fury: More than 100 houses damaged in Hassan district

More than 100 houses were damaged due to the rain fury in Hassan district. Maize, paddy and other crops on hundreds of acres of land have been destroyed. Nearly, a hundred houses collapsed and were damaged in Sakleshpur taluk alone.

Earth caved in at a few places on the rail route between Hassan and Kukke Subramanya.

With Harangi dam filled to its maximum level, outflow into Cauvery River has increased. Low-lying areas in Ramanathapura are facing flood threat, this year also.

With heavy rain in Malnad region, the inflow to Hemavathi dam increased to 47,000 cusec.

With River Hemavathi in spate, District in-charge Minister K Gopalaiah offered bagina at Sakleshpur. Later, he visited the flood-hit region. Azad Road in Sakleshpur town is partially inundated.

A cattle shed collapsed at Changadihalli and one Gurulingappa, who was milking the cow, had a narrow escape.

Heavy rain over the last four days had destroyed transplanted paddy on more than 100 hectares of land.