Rain havoc: 249 classrooms damaged in HD Kote taluk

As many as 249 classrooms in 125 schools of HD Kote taluk have been damaged due to floods and heavy rainfall, recently. District In-charge Minister V Somanna directed the officials concerned to take up all the necessary works to handle the situation.

In a meeting, chaired by Somanna at Jungle Lodges and Resorts, here, the authorities of the Education department informed that several classrooms and school buildings were damaged and a total of Rs 15.89 crore is needed for the works.

The BEO said, "As many as 95 classrooms in 184 school are under repair and Rs 9 crore is needed for them. In addition, Rs 6.85 crore is needed to repair the remaining 65 classrooms in 30 school buildings."

Tahsildar Manjunath said, "A total of 575 houses are severely damaged and Rs 5 lakh compensation for each family will be issued in phases. A compensation of Rs 25,000 for 1,480 families have been issued to take up repairs of damaged houses. In all, Rs 5.96 crore has been spent for flood-related works."

The officer informed that agriculture crops on 1,080 hectares have been lost and it needs Rs 42 lakh to compensate horticulture crop loss.

Somanna said, "The government will sanction necessary funds for reconstruction of damaged bridges, roads and houses and the officials must ensure quality works. HD Kote taluk is included in D M Nanjundappa Report and is declared as backward taluk and will get special package for development."

The minister directed the officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply in all hamlets and also directed the Forest department officials to extend support to the tribal people to construct houses. He directed the Tahsildar to conduct a meeting with all officials once in a month to discuss the relief works.

The minister laid foundation stone to construct houses for 42 flood-hit families at Bidarahalli Hundi, here. MLA C Anil, ZP president Parimala Shyam, members Venkataswamy, ZP Chief Executive Officer K Jyothi, Additional Deputy Commissioner B R Poornima, and Hunsur Sub-Division Assistant Commissioner B N Veena were present.