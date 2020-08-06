Rain havoc continues in Sakleshpur; one washed away

Heavy downpour continued in Sakleshpur and surrounding areas in Hassan district on Thursday, and a person got washed away while crossing a stream.

Rain, accompanied by high intensity winds have blown away the roofs of several houses, uprooted several trees and electricity poles.

Siddaiah (60), of Sanklapura Mata village, coming under Kyamananahalli Gram Panchayat, who was herding the cattle got washed away while crossing the Yettinahole, on Wednesday evening. His body was found on Thursday morning.

Athihalli, Hongadahalli, Bisile, Kadamane, Maranahalli, Devalakere villages on the periphery of the Western Ghats, received 350 mm rains. Kyanahalli and surrounding areas received 340 mm rains.

With Mudigere receiving very heavy rainfall, River Hemavathy is in spate, flooding the low-lying villages downstream. The paddy fields in the taluk too have submerged due to heavy rain for the past three days.

As hundreds of electricity poles and transformers have collapsed across the taluk, the power has been disconnected for the last three days.

As huge trees have collpased at the 66 KW powerline, there was no power in Sakleshpur town also, and the people are facing drinking water problems.

More than 100 houses have suffered roof damages. Assistant Commissioner M Girish Nandan said that temporary relief centres have been opened at the hobli centres for those, who have lost their houses due to rain havoc.

With the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), predicting heavy rains the next 48 hours, Deputy Commissioner R Girish, has warned the people to take caution, not go near or cross the rivulets, streams, lakes and rivers and also ensure the cattle are safe.

He has also appealed to the people living near the river banks to move to safer places, as the water level may cross the danger mark.

The people are requested to call the District Disaster Management cell on 08172-261111 or free helpline 1077 during emergencies.