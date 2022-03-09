Rain hits parts of Dakshina Kannada

The rains brought the temperature down, providing relief to residents

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 09 2022, 17:13 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2022, 17:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Heavy rain coupled with lightning and thunder lashed various parts of Dakshina Kannada in the early hours of Wednesday.

The region received rain for more than an hour. In a tweet, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre had forecasted scattered-widespread very light-moderate rains likely over Malnad and adjoining south interior Karnataka districts and isolated to scattered very light-light rains likely over Coastal Karnataka and adjoining north interior Karnataka district and dry weather very likely to prevail over remaining districts of the State.

The rains brought the temperature down, providing relief to residents.

Parts of Sullia and Kadaba taluks in Dakshina Kannada had experienced showers on Tuesday night. The sudden shower had inconvenienced the farmers who had kept arecanuts for drying in the open yard.

 

Karnataka
Dakshina Kannada
Rainfall

