Rain lashes Mangaluru on Saturday

IMD has put coastal districts and Malnad region on red alert from July 11 to 13

Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 10 2021, 15:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2021, 15:08 ist
Credit: DH photo/Irshad Mahammad

With monsoon gaining steam, intermittent rain lashed various parts of Dakshina Kannada on Saturday.

Though the sky was clear in the morning, Mangaluru received rainfall all of a sudden in the noon.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put coastal districts and Malnad region on red alert from July 11 to 13 with Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district likely to receive heavy rainfall from Sunday.  

Two persons suffered minor injuries after a retaining wall fell on a house at Vidyagiri on Bantwal-Moodbidri road, late Friday night. The injured are Naveen and his child. The collapsed retaining wall had fallen on the roof of the house, thus, damaging the roof and wall of the house.  From April to July 9, a total of 59 houses were completely damaged and 316 houses had been partially damaged in Dakshina Kannada district.

