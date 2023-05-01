Rain lashes parts of Mysuru city, Mandya

Parts of Mysuru city and surrounding places received heavy rains, accompanied by thunder and lightning for more than half an hour, on Monday evening.

Jayapura, Dharmapura in Hunsur, H D Kote taluks too received heavy rains with thunder and lightning for more than an hour disrupting vehicular movement.

Also Read | Heavy rain lashes parts of Rajasthan, more showers likely from May 2



Nanjangud, Yelandur, Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district, Melkote in Mandya district also received good rains.

Hethuru in Sakleshpur, and villages near Western ghats, in Hassan district, also received good rains on Sunday night and also on

Monday.