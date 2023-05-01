Rain lashes parts of Mysuru city, Mandya

Nanjangud, Yelandur, Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district, Melkote in Mandya district also received good rains

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • May 01 2023, 23:27 ist
  • updated: May 02 2023, 02:51 ist
Heavy rain lashed parts of Mysuru city, on Monday evening. The movement of vehicles was amdist heavy downpour, on JLB Road. Credit: DH Photo

Parts of Mysuru city and surrounding places received heavy rains, accompanied by thunder and lightning for more than half an hour, on Monday evening.

Jayapura, Dharmapura in Hunsur, H D Kote taluks too received heavy rains with thunder and lightning for more than an hour disrupting vehicular movement.

Nanjangud, Yelandur, Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district, Melkote in Mandya district also received good rains.

Hethuru in Sakleshpur, and villages near Western ghats, in Hassan district, also received good rains on Sunday night and also on
Monday.

 

