Rain pounds north, coastal Karnataka districts

Heavy rain continued in various districts of the state on Monday.

The historical monuments at Hampi in Hosapete taluk in Ballari district ---Purandara Mantapa, Kalu Sethuve memorial, Chakratheertha and also the bathing ghat --- are underwater following the release of excess water from Tungabhadra dam after heavy rain.

Water has gushed into the famed Rama-Lakshmana temple too. The memorials were also underwater in August. At present, more than one lakh cusec of water is being released from the dam.

Meanwhile, water is flowing on the bridge that connects Kampli and Gangavathi and the vehicular movement on the bridge is banned as a precautionary measure. With this, several places of Kalyana Karnataka have lost contact with Kampli. Tahsildar and senior government officials inspected the rain damage.

In Davangere district, following the release of water from Tunga and Bhadra dams, vast acres of paddy fields in Harihar taluk were inundated and the river Tunga-Bhadra is in full spate.

More than 50 pump sets, panel boards were submerged in the region. Villagers Govinhal, Baggadanahal, Nandigudi, Ukkadagatri, Elehole, Hosapalya, Hale Palya, Ingalagondi close to the river Tunga-Bhadra may face a flood-like situation in the coming days.

Many residential areas in Honnali taluk were waterlogged. If the river Tunga-Bhadra continues to flow above the danger level

In the Uttara Kannada district, heavy rain continued to lash several parts on Sunday night and Monday. Several villages in Honnavar have borne the brunt of the rain.

In Karwar, Providence, a fishing boat, was broken and it came to the shore due to the effect of the rain at Ravindranath Tagore Beach. The boat was in the sea.

Some boats have got back to the shore too at Aligadda. ‘Bhramari’, a boat of Malpe, submerged near Karwar on Sunday. No loss of life has been reported.

Siddapur, Joida, Yellapur and Ankola region also received heavy rain.

The rain continued to lash different parts of Chikkamagaluru district and its intensity was more in N R Pura and Kottigehara. In the last 24 hours (ending 8.30 am on Monday), Kerekatte received 22.8 cm rainfall, Kottigehara-21.5 cm, Billuru - 15.4 cm and Kigga -11.8 cm rainfall. More than 50 electric poles have been uprooted in the Malnad area following gusty wind. The power supply has been disrupted in Kalasa and surrounding areas.

With the rain and gusty wind, coffee berries have started withering in coffee plantations.

The flood situation receded in Udupi on. Though the water level in Krishna Mutt and surrounding areas had come down, residents remained apprehensive throughout the day. Several houses have been partially damaged at various villages in the Udupi district while intermittent rain continued to lash different parts of the Dakshina Kannada district.

Rain lashed Kodagu district too. Talacauvery, Bhagamandala, Sampaje, Shantalli and Napoklu regions received heavy rain on Sunday night as well. Vehicular movement came to standstill on Murnadu - Napoklu and Ayyangeri-Bhagamandala roads, as River Cauvery overflowed. Rivulets and streams are in spate in the district.