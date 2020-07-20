Rain recedes in coast, but no let-up in north Karnataka, Malnad

Rain receded in coastal districts, but many parts of north Karnataka, central plains and Malnad districts continued to experience heavy showers, coupled with thunder activity, on Monday.

An elderly woman and a 10-year-old boy were killed in two separate rain-related incidents in Vijayapura district. In an incident reported late, Umar Faroque died after a portion of his house wall collapsed on him at Koravar in Devarahippargi taluk.

Lalbi Nabisab Shabadi (75) died instantly when the roof of her house came crashing down at Huvinahippargi on Sunday night. Meanwhile, the swollen Hagari river in Ballari wreaked havoc on farms in Siruguppa taluk. The overflowing river has left vast tracts of paddy fields inundated.

Ballari town experienced a brisk rain on Monday. The showers left many low-lying areas waterlogged. Motorists had a tough time in negotiating the flooded road under the rail overbridge on the district stadium road.

Hosapete and Harapanahalli taluks witnessed heavy showers on Monday. More than 10 houses have suffered a partial damage in the rain in Harapanahalli. The standing crops on over 50 acres have been destroyed in the taluk.

Three Kalyana Karnataka districts Yadgir, Kalaburagi and Koppal also registered good rains in the last 48 hours.

Three central districts - Davangere, Chitradurga and Tumakuru - also recorded intermittent spells of heavy showers.

Tovinakere in Koratagere taluk, Tumakuru district, recorded a whopping 116.4 mm of rain on Monday. Kumudwati river in the parched district has come alive following the incessant rain in its catchment areas in the last few days.

The water-level in Bhadra and Tunga rivers has increased considerably on Monday, thanks to torrential rain in Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts.

There was no let up in rains in Mysuru and surrounding areas on Monday also.