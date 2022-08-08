Rain refuses to relent, people use boats to travel in deluge-hit in Kodagu

Rubber boats and rafts are the new mode of public transport at many places in the rain-hit Kodagu district with most of the roads having closed for traffic due to flooding or landslides.

With roads and bridges going under the floodwaters, rubber boats were used to transport people in many parts of the district.

Heavy showers continued to pound the hilly district on Monday. With most of the rivers and rivulets flowing above danger mark, major roads in the district, including the Madikeri-Bhagamandala road, have gone under the floodwaters.

The traffic on the Madikeri-Somwarpet state highway was hit following a landslide near Kumburu. Muslips have been reported on Bhagamandala-Karike road. The flooded Srimangala-Naalkeri road may be closed for traffic anytime soon. The swollen Kaveri river is flowing above danger level under Bethri bridge on Madikeri-Virajpet road while the Koyanadu bridge has gone under the overflowing Payaswini river.

Hundreds of acres of farmlands on Lakshmanatheertha river basin have been submerged. Houses continue to crumble in the rain and landslide-hit areas. As many as 169 people are taking shelter at five kalaji (relief) centres opened in the district.

T Shettygeri in Virajpet taluk received 14 cm of rain in just 12 hours on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. Gaalibeedu saw 13 cm while Bhagamandala recorded 12.5 cm of rain.

Tunga, Bhadra and Linganamakki reservoirs are clocking heavy inflows following the torrential rain in their catchments in Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts. Yadur and Maani in Hosanagar taluk witnessed 15.8 cm and 15.2 cm of rain while Agumbe registered 14.8 cm.

More than 50 people had been shifted to relief centres at Bhadravathi and Shikaripura.

Vehicular movement on Kalasa-Kuduremukh route has been stopped after a bridge near Jambale has gone under water. Vast tracts of farmland at Kalasa, Samse and Nellibeedu have been submerged.

Sakaleshpur taluk in Hassan district is reeling under heavy rain and floods. A road connecting Hirisave with Toobinakere has been flooded by a swollen stream.

Heavy rains lashed isolated pockets of the coastal districts. A 7-year-old girl washed away in an overflowing stream after she accidentally fell into it from a wooden footbridge at Bijamakki in Bynadoor taluk, Udupi district. The deceased Sannadi, daughter of Pradeep and Sumithra, was a 2nd standard student at government primary school at Chapparike.

In Uttara Kannada district, over 170 people from Kelaginuru in Honnavar taluk have been moved to a relief centre.

More than 70 acres of farmland has been submerged after the Doddakere lake in Paala, Mundgod taluk, breached.

Overnight showers threw normal life out of gear in Belagavi city. Incidents of house collapse and water-logging were reported from Angol, Vadagaon and Shahapur areas in the city. Schools in Belagavi city and Khanapur taluk have been declared an indefinite holiday.