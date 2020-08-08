Rain relents, loss estimated at Rs 250 crore

Paddy crop washed away due to floods at Vanagur in Sakleshpur taluk, Hassan. (Right) Benachihalla near Hanbal overflows in the taluk. DH PHOTOS

The rain, which was lashing from last five days, have been subsidised in the taluk on Saturday. The authorities have estimated a loss of Rs 250 crore due to heavy rainfall.

The villages such as Magajahalli, Donahalli, Bachanahalli lost connectivity as Benachina Halla near Hanbal collapsed due to overflow of rainwater. The taluk has recorded an approximate 850 MM of rainfall in last five days.

MLA H K Kumaraswamy, who visited rain-affected areas said, it is a challenging task to repair the damages. The roads works need to be taken up immediately and other emergency works will be done soon, he said.  

Hundreds of electricity poles, trees have collapsed across the taluk. A large quantity of coffee, paddy, pepper, areca, ginger crops has damaged due to floods.

The MLA said that he will urge the District In-charge Minister K Gopalaiah to sanction Rs 25 crore to take up emergency works in the taluk. The authorities are clearing the collapsed trees and also taking up emergency works at war-footing.

