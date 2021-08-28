Rain resumes with vigour in coast, Vijayapura district

After a three-week lull, rainfall resumed with vengeance in coastal districts and parts of north interior Karnataka on Saturday.

A 23-year-old man was swept away in an overflowing stream between Neginal and Mullyal in Basavana Bagewadi taluk of Vijayapura district. Manjunath Patil washed away in the stream while crossing it in the early hours of Saturday. The rescue personnel carried out search operation throughout the day in vain.

Vijayapura city and parts of Basavana Bagewadi taluk and Talikote town experienced sharp showers on Saturday evening. The downpour inundated the low-lying areas in Vijayapura city bringing traffic toa halt. Vast tracts of farmland on the banks of Doni river has gone under water.

The road connectivity between Talikot and Hadaginal has been cut off. Many villages in the taluk have lost access to roads. With heavy rain forecast for two more days, Doni river, notorious for flash floods, is expected to unleash fury in Talikot taluk.

Hubballi-Dharwad twin cities also experienced intermittent rains towards Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, heavy showers continued to lash coastal districts on Saturday. Udupi district in particular, received heavy to very heavy rain. Koni in the district recorded the highest rainfall of 19.4 cm (194 mm) while Barkuru and Handadi registered 18.9 cm and 15.3 cm of rain respectively.

The region is likely to receive heavy showers till August 31 due to an offshore trough over the eastern Arabian Sea, according to India Meteorological Department.

Parts of Kodagu and Shivamogga districts also received moderate spells of rain in the day.