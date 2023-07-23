Rains continue to lash Dakshina Kannada, bathing ghat in Kukke Subrahmanya submerged

Rains continue to lash Dakshina Kannada

The Manjeshwara-Subrahmanya state highway remains flooded and movement of vehicles have been restricted.

Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

With heavy rain lashing various parts of Dakshina Kannada, the bathing ghat (Snanaghatta) in Kukke Subrahmanya has been submerged.

Water-level in the river Kumaradhara has increased considerably and water from the river has inundated luggage rooms and toilets at bathing ghat in Subrahmanya. Water-levels in Nethravathi, Phalguni, rivulets and other water bodies have increased following heavy showers.

Areas in Subrahmanya, Kollamogru, Bisile and Addahole have experienced bountiful showers. 

With heavy rain lashing Bantwal, several arecanut and coconut trees have been uprooted in plantations. There is about three feet of water in arecanut plantations at Kavapadoor village in Bantwal.

IMD has forecast widespread moderate to heavy rains over Coastal Karnataka till July 27.  

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, Neere in Karkala has received highest—357 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours (ending 8:30 am on Sunday) followed by Renjala- 284.5 mm, Mala- 268 mm, Hirgana- 257.5, Manipra- 254.5 mm, Palli – 250 mm in Udupi district.

In Belthangady, Balanja received 259 mm rainfall followed by Marodi-247 mm, Thekkaru- 236.5 mm , Pilathabettu – 227 mm, Shirthadi-225.5 mm rainfall.

