Rains in Dakshina Kannada could destroy paddy crop

The low-pressure weather systems over peninsular India, leading to copious rainfall for the last one week, have made paddy growers jittery over their standing crops in Dakshina Kannada district.

The farmers fear that water-logging of paddy fields will affect the crop as well as the paddy straw.

“The rain plays spoilsport in the district. The rain has come at a time when we were preparing for harvest. Now, the paddy fields and the crops are both drenched and thus we cannot plan the harvest immediately. If the rain continues to lash the district, then we will have to suffer a huge loss,” said farmer Sadashiv with anxiety writ large on his face.

Manohar Shetty N, organising secretary of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha Hasiru Sene, said the rainfall had resulted in the water-logging of paddy fields. Even harvester machine cannot approach the paddy fields for harvesting the standing crops due to the flooding of the fields. Due to acute shortage of farm labourers, farmers in the region have been depending on the harvester for harvesting the crop.

Srinivas, another paddy grower, said that he would wait for a couple of days before proceeding with the harvesting of the crop. But if it rains continuously, then grains will start withering, he added.

Farmers in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts transplant paddy seedlings on the field in the last week of June or first week of July and the crop will be ready for harvest by October first week. This year, paddy is cultivated on 10,073 hectares of land during the kharif season in Dakshina Kannada. About 836 acres of paddy fields that were left fallow all these years were brought under cultivation in the district. Even the elected representatives had initiated a movement to bring more fallow land under cultivation as well.

Without the minimum support price, the middlemen are purchasing paddy from farmers at Rs 1,400 to Rs 1,500 per quintal.

Farmer leader Manohar Shetty said Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary had promised to purchase parboiled rice from the farmers and distribute it through public distribution system.

However, the promise is yet to be fulfilled. Further, Karavali package, a long-pending demand of the farmers in coastal districts have not been materialised so far, he added.

Normally, the Central government announces support price for paddy in November-December.

“By the time support price is announced, the small and marginal farmers in the region would have already sent the paddy to mills for processing. Even if the paddy procurement centre is set up, it is not much beneficial to farmers as they end up spending money for transportation. I have to travel 32 km from Kuppepadavu to paddy procurement centre to sell the paddy at minimum support price. Instead of opening procurement centre, the APMC staff should visit the farmers and purchase the paddy at the support price,” he said.

Dakshina Kannada district has received an average of 31.8 mm rainfall on October 17 and the region received a total of 3,480.5 mm rainfall since January this year.