Rains lash coast, Malnad with unrelenting ferocity

Rains continued to batter coastal districts and Malnad on Sunday and there seems to be no let-up in showers, floods and landslides for the next four days, at least, with the weather department sounding red alert till July 14.

The inclement weather has brought life to a standstill in all three coastal districts and the Malnad. A 20-year-old woman working at a coffee estate belonging to Ramnarayan Joshi died after a tree fell on her at Huvinahittlu near Horanadu in the Chikkamagaluru district. The deceased is Priyanka.

Two youths - Dhanush (21) from Manjeshwara and his brother-in-law - have gone missing after their car slipped into a swollen rivulet near Baithadka mosque off the Manjeshwara-Subrahmanya state highway. The search operations are underway.

Heavy downpour on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday swelled water levels in rivers and rivulets in Dakshina Kannada.

The floodwaters of the Kumaradhara river in Subrahmanya touched the information centre on its banks. The town saw a whopping 21 cm of rain in the last 24 hours (ending 8 am on Sunday)

Netravathi river is flowing above the danger level near Bantwal. People in the low-lying areas on the banks of the river are being shifted to safer places.

The situation in Udupi and Uttara Kannada is no different. Many villages are still underwater in both districts.

Showers continue to rattle Kodagu. Heavy discharge from Kindi reservoir has flooded houses and cattle sheds in Sampaje. Most inter-district roads, including Mangaluru-Madikeri, Bhagamandala-Triveni Sangama and Bhagamandala-Madikeri, are submerged. Boats are ferrying people.

Acres of paddy fields and arecanut plantations have been flooded after an overflowing stream meandered its way to Adagalale in Sagar taluk.

Varada river is in spate in Sirsi taluk, where hundreds of acres of paddy has gone underwater. Many bridges across Krishna and its tributaries have been submerged in the Belagavi district following good inflow from Maharashtra dams and heavy showers in their catchments.

A total of 21 houses in Kalaburagi and as many in Bidar district have been damaged due to rain.