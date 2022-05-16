Rains lash Dakshin Kannada

Rain lashed various parts of the Dakshina Kannada district on Monday. The clouds remained overcast throughout the day in Mangaluru and showers were experienced in the evening.

The sudden showers in the morning and evening caught many unaware. Puttur experienced bountiful showers and inconvenienced shandy vendors.

KSNDMC in a tweet said, “Scattered to widespread very light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains likely over SIK, Malnad and Coastal Karnataka districts and isolated to widespread very light to moderate rains likely over NIK district.”

The IMD has warned of rainfall for the next three to four days in the coastal districts and sounded an orange alert on May 17 and 19 and a red alert on May 18.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V has directed parents not to let their children go to the beaches, riverside and low-lying areas filled with water and advised tourists to not enter the waters on the beach, Alongside, fishermen have been told to not venture into the seas.