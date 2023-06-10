Rains lash parts of Mangaluru

IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till June 12

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 10 2023, 11:52 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2023, 11:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo/Prashanth H G

Rain coupled with thunder lashed Mangaluru and surrounding areas on Saturday morning. The sky remained overcast since morning.

Following rough sea conditions due to the cyclone in the Arabian Sea, the IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till June 12. Further, Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services has warned that high waves in the range of 3.5- 4.1 metres will lash the coast till June 11.

Also Read | Cyclone Biparjoy set to intensify in next 24 hours: IMD

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC)  has predicted rain coupled with strong winds in Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Kolar, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada.

IMD
Mangaluru
Rainfall
rains
Karnataka

