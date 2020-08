Rains resumed in the coastal parts of Uttara Kannada district, Belgavi and Dharwad on Sunday after one-week break.

Heavy rain coupled with gusty winds lashed Karwar since late Saturday night. Strong winds blew away the roof of a house in Keni village of Ankola taluk. The roof tiles of several houses have been damaged. There were reports of moderate rain in Sirsi, Siddapur and Yallapur. Intermittent rains lashed Belagavi on Sunday.