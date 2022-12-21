Raise moral policing issue in session: SDPI

The SDPI, condemning an increase in incidences of moral policing across Dakshina Kannada (DK) district, urged Opposition parties in the Assembly to raise the issue during the ongoing legislative session.

“We should find a permanent solution to the issue. The government should own moral responsibility for increase in incidences of moral policing. If no action is taken, then law and order situation will worsen in the district, SDPI state president Abdul Majeed warned on Wednesday.

He urged the superintendent of police and commissioner of police to take stringent action against those who take law into their hands in the name of moral policing.

A special force should be set up to contain such ‘immoral goondaism’ and intelligence wing should be strengthened in district. Such incidents will tarnish the image of district, which is known as the education hub and tourist destination, he told reporters at Hotel Woodlands on Wednesday.

‘File suo motu case’

"The police should not wait for the victims to file a complaint. They should register a suo motu case against those attempting to disrupt communal harmony in the district. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has confirmed in the Assembly on the incidences of moral policing and had informed that 31 cases were reported in the past two years. Many cases also go unreported. Action should be taken against perpetrators involved in moral policing," he charged.

To a query on Bajrang Dal urging police not to allow New Year celebrations, Abdul said they are questioning the existence of government and police department by issuing threats on stopping new year celebrations.

The police should take them into preventive custody, he said.

Mounting flexes

State general secretary Ashraf Machar alleged that there has been an increase in mounting of a flexes to disrupt communal harmony in Puttur area.

"Why are the police silent on it? If members of different faith begin mounting flexes to counter the already existing flexes, then what will happen to district?" he sought to know.

The police should not buckle down to any pressure, he said

SDPI district general secretary Anwar Sadat said, “It is the bus drivers and conductors who tip off Sangh Parivar about people from different faiths travelling together in a bus. There is a huge network involved in the incidents of moral policing. The victims are threatened against filing a case. Only one community is targeted in moral policing,” he alleged.