Raitha Sangha supports Bharat Bandh on Sept 27

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene have extended support to the 'Bharat Bandh' called by Samyukta Kisan Morcha on September 27 against the amendment to farm laws. The members of the outfits will stage a protest in Mysuru city.

Addressing media persons here on Tuesday, Raitha Sangha district president Vidyasagar T Ramegowda said that the farmers would take out a protest rally from the Gun House and pass through Mysuru City Corporation office on Sayyaji Rao Road, Dhanvantri Road and culminate at the DC's office. They would submit a memorandum to the Prime Minister and Chief Minister through the DC urging to withdraw the anti-farmer policies.

Association convenor Manju Kiran said that the sales of agricultural lands after lockdown had increased by around 67%. Agricultural lands were being sold to capitalists. The policies of the government had turned difficult for the farming community.

