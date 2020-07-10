Rajamudi Utsava will be simple ceremony: DC

Deputy Commissioner Dr M V Venkatesh told the officials that it is not possible to consider the request of the Parakala Mutt to conduct Krishnarajamudi Utsava at Deshikara Sannidhi like every year. He said that it would be conducted within the temple premises, in a simple manner.

The DC visited the Melkote temple on Friday, and reviewed the preparations for the Rajamudi Utsava.

He told the temple officials to explain to the Parakala Mutt that it has become inevitable to conduct the festival in a simple manner, in the wake of Covid pandemic. The Mutt and devotees should cooperate, he appealed.

He directed the temple officials to conduct the ceremony in a symbolic manner and the Brahmotsava inside the temple premises. “Please do not allow devotees to enter the temple,” he said.

Assistant Commissioner Shivananda Murthy sought police security, explaining that the diamond-studded crown and ornaments should be brought on Saturday evening, as Sunday is a lockdown, from Mandya treasury.