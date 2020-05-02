Rajasthan labourers in Belagavi sent home in buses

About 169 labourers from Rajasthan, who had been quarantined here after being caught while traveling in goods transporting trucks, were released and allowed to go to their home state on Saturday.

Labourers were apprehended on March 28, when they were traveling in goods transporting trucks from Bengaluru to Rajasthan. They had been housed in Social Welfare Department hostel at Nehru Nagar in the city and Morarji Desai Residential School at Halbhavi.

Medical check up of the labourers had been conducted and as per the guidelines of lockdown in effect for preventing spread of COVID-19 and ban on travel, they had been kept in quarantine.

Belagavi City Corporation officials informed that the labourers from Rajasthan were being sent back in six private buses and each bus will carry 28 persons to maintain social distancing.

Rajasthan labourers expressed their gratitude to the District Administration for taking care of them for over a month and meeting medical and food needs.