Ram Mandir 'bhoomi pujan' first step to end slavery culture, says K S Eshwarappa

District Incharge Minister K S Eshwarappa said Ram Mandir foundation stone laying ceremony, which is being held in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, is the first step towards ending slavery culture and restoring the Hindu culture in the birthplace of Lord Rama.
Speaking to media persons in Shivamogga on Wednesday, he said that mosques were constructed by demolishing temples in Kashi and Mathura. So, there is a need to build Hindu temples in both the places and restore the Hindu culture.
