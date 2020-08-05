Ram Mandir: Special pujas at temples, houses in dists

As the Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed Bhoomi puja for the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, all the temples in Chamarajanagar and parts of Hassan and Mandya district, coming under Muzrai department, organised special pujas and rituals, on Wednesday.

All Sri Ram temples in Chamarajanagar district were decorated as part of

the bhoomi puja at Ayodhya and also conducted special pujas.

Vishwa Hindu Parishat has given a call for a celebration of the event, by decorating the houses with flowers and buntings, and performing special pujas.

Special pujas were performed at Sri Rama temple at Sita Rama Anjaneya temple in Hassan city, Javagal, and other places in Hassan district. Special abhishekas, archanas, bhajans, uyyalotsava was held followed by distribution of panaka and prasada to the devotees.

In Mandya, the BJP workers sent a parcel of foundation stones weighing 40 kg to Ayodhya, through speed post. The stones had a carving ‘Ram’ on it.