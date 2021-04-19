Ram Mandira opens at Siddaramaiah's native village

The Kodandarama temple, constructed at Siddaramanahundi, the native village of the Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, was opened for the devotees, on Monday.

As Covid cases are on a rise in Mysuru district, the temple opening ceremony was held in a simple manner, shunning elaborate dais programme. The event was limited to necessary religious rituals and pujas. Siddaramaiah, also former chief minister, did not attend the programme, but his wife Parvathi was present.

The kalasa on the temple tower (gopura) and the presiding deities in the sanctum sanctorum were installed. Ganapati and Mahachandika homas were held. Idols of Dashavatara of Lord Vishnu in ornate enclosures around the sanctum sanctorum is an attraction. The idols have been sculpted by artists from Tamil Nadu.

The temple has come up on the same site, where the older Ram Mandira existed. The construction started a year ago, but were expedited to open it before Sri Ramanavami festival, celebrated on April 21 (Wednesday).

The 100-year-old temple was razed by the villagers in the Vokkaliga locality. According to a section of the villagers, Siddaramaiah abstained to check over-crowding as a precautionary measure in the wake of the prevailing Covid-19 crisis.

The temple had attracted attention, when Siddaramaiah criticised the collection of funds for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

He had said that he would donate money to a Ram Mandira at his native village. According to some villagers, Siddaramaiah assured of donating for the temple. His wife Parvathi is said to have borne the expenses of a couple of temple works.