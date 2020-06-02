Ramesh Jarkiholi is Belagavi district in-charge minister

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has appointed Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi as the minister in charge of Belagavi whereas Food & Civil Supplies Minister K Gopalaiah has been tasked with Hassan.

Mahesh Kumathalli, who was earlier made Mysore Sales International Limited chairperson, will now head the Karnataka Slum Development Board (KSDB).

In an order issued Tuesday, Jarkiholi replaced Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar as Belagavi district in-charge minister. Shetter was earlier tasked with Belagavi and Dharwad districts. Gopalaiah replaced Law and Parliamentary Affairs minister JC Madhuswamy - who was handling Hassan apart from his native Tumakuru district.

Kumathalli was given a Cabinet rank in the appointment order for KSDB. He was the only one among the 11 defectors from Congress and JD(S) who won bypolls in December last, not made a minister. He had earlier expressed his reservations over being appointed MSIL and sought to take charge of Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited.