Ramesh Jarkiholi is Belagavi dist in-charge minister

Ramesh Jarkiholi is Belagavi district in-charge minister

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 02 2020, 21:44 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2020, 22:23 ist
Ramesh Jarkiholi

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has appointed Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi as the minister in charge of Belagavi whereas Food & Civil Supplies Minister K Gopalaiah has been tasked with Hassan.

Mahesh Kumathalli, who was earlier made Mysore Sales International Limited chairperson, will now head the Karnataka Slum Development Board (KSDB).

In an order issued Tuesday, Jarkiholi replaced Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar as Belagavi district in-charge minister. Shetter was earlier tasked with Belagavi and Dharwad districts. Gopalaiah replaced Law and Parliamentary Affairs minister JC Madhuswamy - who was handling Hassan apart from his native Tumakuru district.

Kumathalli was given a Cabinet rank in the appointment order for KSDB. He was the only one among the 11 defectors from Congress and JD(S) who won bypolls in December last, not made a minister. He had earlier expressed his reservations over being appointed MSIL and sought to take charge of Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Mysore Sales International Limited
Karnataka Slum Development Board
Ramesh Jarkiholi
K Gopalaiah
B S Yediyurappa
Belagavi
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Monkeys, ferrets offer clues in COVID-19 vaccine race

Monkeys, ferrets offer clues in COVID-19 vaccine race

Can you catch COVID-19 from delivered packages?

Can you catch COVID-19 from delivered packages?

'We'll take up reforms to change post-COVID-19 India'

'We'll take up reforms to change post-COVID-19 India'

No evidence of COVID-19 losing potency: WHO, experts

No evidence of COVID-19 losing potency: WHO, experts

Can coronavirus outbreaks be seasonal?

Can coronavirus outbreaks be seasonal?

 